Monday, 30 August 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
30 August 2021
standard
Councils need more homes to house Afghan refugees
Architect wants covered area in town market place
Novice rower drops in during 150-mile scull challenge
Park and charge scheme to boost electic vehicle use
Charity party on the river
Mayor’s bowls debut ended prematurely by heavy rain
Woodcote close in on clinching first ever Premier Division title
Villagers wrap up promotion with two matches remaining
League leaders meet their match as title race hots up
Rams edge pre-season clash
Good to rewind after the pandemic, says ‘doctor’
Singer’s dreamy music video for new song filmed on river
Pink-painted travelogue’s as royally entertaining as ever
Cricket club plays host to summer Shakespeare
Post-pandemic Rewind was most satisfying yet
POLL: Have your say
Should there be a covered area in Henley market place?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33