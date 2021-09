Gorvett & Stone Vacancies Chocolatier - Working in the kitchen making handmade chocolates. Commercial kitchen experience essential. Chocolatier’s Assistant – Assisting in making chocolates. Commercial kitchen experience not essential, but passion for chocolate/ food/ baking preferred. Both jobs full-time, 37.5 hours per week, extra hours required at busy times. Please see website for more detail: www.gorvettandstone.com