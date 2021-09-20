The Tree Barn at Christmas Common are recruiting full-time, seasonal, general farm workers to join their hardworking Tree Team from October to Christmas. This is a physically demanding role requiring a willingness to work in all weathers. Experience not essential, but an enthusiastic and “can do” attitude is required, with benefits including a good rate of pay, PPE and being part of a successful, local, family-run business. Casual weekend workers also required in November/December. Email trees@thetreebarn.co.uk