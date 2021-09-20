Monday, 20 September 2021
20 September 2021
Islanders upset over new £290 river mooring charge
Council rejects plea to not allow homes on school sports field
Bridge sign marks end of Oxfordshire Way
Women sort through piles of donations for refugees
Councillor replaced
Welcome home for rowers
Rugby fund rockets
Chambers returns
League campaign paused after player’s tragic death
Former Henley juniors win bronze at championships
Festival celebrating food and music
Club hosting new run of folk nights
Musical brings screen glamour of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers to the stage
See why soul icon deserves respect
