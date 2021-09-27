Investment Administrator Redmayne Bentley is an award winning Investment Management firm. The role involves providing support and assistance to a team of Investment Managers in our Henley Office and undertaking general administrative tasks & compliance work. You will have an enthusiastic and positive approach to work, with a focus on providing excellent administrative support to the Investment Managers. The candidate will need to possess the ability to learn new systems and develop a good understanding of the regulatory environment whilst having the drive and initiative to take responsibility for carrying out their day to day role efficiently. Good organisation skills are essential as is a keen eye for detail and excellent written and verbal communication skills. The ability to plan well, proactively resolve potential problems before they arise and working under pressure to meet tight deadlines are also key skills. This is a part-time role offering 25 hours a week, 9.30-3, Monday to Friday with a salary of £25,000 pro rata. Please send a C.V. and covering letter in the first instance to hannah.zoethout@redmayne.co.uk No agencies please.