Monday, 15 November 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
15 November 2021
standard
Villagers opposed to homes at former pub
Improvement plan for home of vintage boat collection
Neighbours object to new house ‘like agricultural building’
‘Carbuncle’ cottage granted permission
Parish councillor resigns after 29 years’ service
Upper Thames and Henley triumph at autumn head
Lush bags hat-trick for Sonning Common
Fathers complete 130km cycle ride in Italy
Sykes on target as Town maintain unbeaten run
Rump’s strike in vain as loss leaves side clinging on at top
Theatre kicks out group for race slur
Theatre was Carry On star’s own great escape
Third time lucky for woman in wildlife trail competition
Printmakers put the fruits of their labours on show
Chamber choir can see blue skies ahead
POLL: Have your say
Should MPs be allowed to have second jobs?
vote!
