CARETAKER VACANCY Woodcote Primary School RG8 We are looking for a flexible, enthusiastic person with a range of good practical skills to join our school team. 12.5 hours per week to include opening the school site each morning. £10.01 - £10.45 per hour. Please contact the school for more information on 01491 680454 or email office.2510@woodcote.oxon.sch.uk.