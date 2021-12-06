Monday, 06 December 2021

Experienced HOUSEKEEPING required for a large house in the Henley area. Full-time. You will be required to work as part of a team carrying out a combination of typical housekeeping duties such as cleaning, laundry, pet duties, shopping etc. You should hold a full driving licence and be conscientious and diligent with a fine eye for detail. Cooking ability would be a plus. Monday to Friday and alternative Saturday mornings. Salary Circa £35,000 - £38,000 depending on experience and skills. Apply with CV to rivermead.rebecca@gmail.com

