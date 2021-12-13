Full training given for Sandwich makers and kitchen Assistants. Are you a gap student, retired or somewhere in between? We are looking for kitchen staff for three vacancies. Monday to Friday either 5am to 9am, 9am to 1pm or 5am 1pm We make beautiful sandwiches and cakes and we need your help! Busy happy catering company just outside Henley. Full training will be given. £8.91 per hour. We are a happy crew with 8 staff in the kitchen. All ages considered! Call or text David 07812 101604 or email davidjonesbloc@gmail.com