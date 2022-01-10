Monday, 10 January 2022

Full training given for Sandwich makers and kitchen Assistants. Are you a gap student, retired or somewhere in between? We are looking for kitchen staff for three vacancies. Monday to Friday either 5am-9am, 9am- 1pm or 5am-1pm. We make beautiful sandwiches and cakes and we need your help! Busy happy catering company just outside Henley. Full training will be given. £9.50 per hour. We are a happy crew with 8 staff in the kitchen. All ages considered! Call or text David 07812 101604 or email davidjonesbloc@gmail.com

