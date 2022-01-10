Full training given for Sandwich makers and
kitchen Assistants. Are you a gap student, retired or somewhere in between? We are looking for kitchen staff for three vacancies. Monday to Friday either 5am-9am, 9am- 1pm or 5am-1pm.
We make beautiful sandwiches and cakes and we need your help! Busy happy catering company just outside Henley. Full training will be given.
£9.50 per hour.
We are a happy crew with 8 staff in the kitchen. All ages considered!
Call or text David
07812 101604 or email
davidjonesbloc@gmail.com