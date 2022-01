PT Support worker/ companion required for delightful young adult with social and emotional needs. Post will include supporting client, within a wider team, with his independence, daily living skills and social participation. Candidate must be proactive, empathetic and have excellent communication. Wednesday 1pm to 5pm. £14 p.h. Particulars negotiable for an exceptional candidate. DBS check applies. To enquire please call 07808 650614 and leave a message.