Experienced Country-Loving Couple Wanted. Permanent position offered for morning help in the house, part-time gardening/ maintenance and regular caretaking. An attractive unfurnished 3 bedroom cottage just outside a small village near Henley-on Thames is provided rent free (including rates and water) plus appropriate salary to be arranged. Dog lovers and car drivers essential. Please apply with CV to Box no. X;;;;;;H00000014, Henley Standard, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 1AD.