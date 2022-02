Sandwich van driver wanted for an established sandwich round, working for a happy catering company just outside Henley. 8am - 2pm, Monday - Friday (30 hours) £9.50 per hour. This job is Part-time (but permanent) and might suit a person in retirement, early retirement or someone looking for a second income to top up pension. Age no impediment! Call or text David 07812 101604 or email davidjonesbloc@gmail.com