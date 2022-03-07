grounds keeper and kitchen gardener vacancies at Cayton Park, a privately owned estate near Henley-on-Thames. kitchen gardener - Exciting times as the new main kitchen gardens nears completion, giving the new gardener the opportunity to develop the area. You will be responsible for growing a range of fruit and vegetables for use at the owner’s residence, and keeping the kitchen gardens and surrounding area to a high standard. The grounds keepers - main role is to mow the parkland on the estate and the upkeep of fine turf on a golf area. Applicants must be fully conversant with a range of machinery including ride on mowing equipment and compact tractors. You will also be required to operate a range of hand tools such as strimmers and hedge trimmers. Pa1 and pa6 chemical application and cs30 and cs31 chainsaw use licences would be an advantage. Full-time permanent roles working Monday to Friday 40 hrs per week. You will receive a competitive salary and five weeks annual leave plus bank holidays. This is a live out role, and due to the estates location you must hold a full UK drivers licence. Please send CV to claire@caytonparkstud.co.uk