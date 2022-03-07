Office Administrator Redmayne Bentley is an award winning Investment Management firm. The role involves providing support and assistance to a team of Investment Managers in our Henley Office and undertaking general administrative tasks. You will have an enthusiastic and positive approach to work, with a focus on providing excellent administrative support to the Investment Managers. The candidate will need to possess the ability to learn new systems whilst having the drive and initiative to take responsibility for carrying out their day to day role efficiently. Good organisation skills are essential as is a keen eye for detail and excellent written and verbal communication skills. The ability to plan well, proactively resolve potential problems before they arise and working under pressure to meet deadlines are also key skills. This is a full-time role 9 - 5, Monday to Friday with a salary of £25,000. Please send a C.V. and covering letter in the first instance to lizzie.heaver@redmayne.co.uk No agencies please.