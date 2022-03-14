Monday, 14 March 2022
Housing trust’s two new homes unveiled
New waste compactor in meadows will save £10,000 per year
Having covid made me want to be fit again, says charity runner
Parking costs rise
Sign and fence targeted in new vandal attack
Regatta condemns invasion
Family at memorial lunch for Hawks’ ‘gentle giant’
Henley and Shiplake College lead way at Hammersmith
Woodcote seek players
Play that uncovers truth about our relationships
I’ve been into magic since school, says BGT finalist
Session men happy to be back on stage
Coward’s deliberately silly tale of flaming passion has lasted century
Cornucopia of musical theatre
