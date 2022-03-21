Nettlebed Surgery is seeking an experienced and enthusiastic dispenser or pharmacy technician to fill a vacancy in our dispensary. A formal qualification at NVQ2 or NVQ3 level is desirable but not essential. We are a small GP surgery based in rural Oxfordshire, near to Henley-on-Thames. This is a shared role, and we are currently seeking to fill 21 hours a week. We also have a vacancy in our multi-tasking Patient Services team. The team covers all aspects of a busy admin section including registrations, summarising patient notes, reception, processing referrals etc. The current vacancy would cover Monday PM Tuesday PM and Friday PM (16.5 hours week). The current full-time postholder works across these 2 posts but we are happy to consider them separately. If you would like to discuss this post in more detail please contact Ann Sadler by email annsadler@nhs.net or call on 01491 641204. Informal visits are welcomed. Salary will be based on pharmacy experience and qualifications. The closing date for each of these roles is Sunday 10 April. We look forward to hearing from you.