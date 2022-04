CARETAKER/GROUNDSPERSON to join a small team at Benson Parish Council on a PT basis. 15 to 20 hours per week. Duties will include day to day monitoring and maintenance of buildings and recreational spaces and caretaking , also overseeing use of parish buildings for events. The ideal candidate will have some basic DIY skills and will be flexible and physically able. Salary £11.50 ph. Please contact clerk@bensonpc.org.uk for more information.