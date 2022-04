Nettlebed Creamery & The Cheese Shed are recruiting full and part-time roles in both the cheese production and hospitality side of the business. We are looking for a Retail Manager, Head of Packing & Distribution, Ice Cream & Butter Maker and waiting staff. Experience in food production, hospitality, warehousing and farming all useful but we are flexible and happy to train. If you would like to be part of an expanding business please email your CV to nicki@nettlebedcreamery.com.