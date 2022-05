Weekend Duty Manager at the River & Rowing Museum. Our Front of House team play a vital role in our visitors’ experience and with your friendliness and enthusiasm you will oversee the smooth running of the Museum’s public areas, admission desk, ticketing and shop, with particular focus on customer service. Weekends 9am-5pm £8,190pa Please visit our website www.rrm.co.uk/about/jobs for further information or email recruitment@rrm.co.uk