Trainee Fundraiser (Trusts and Foundations) Full training provided - no previous experience required. Performance related salary with the potential to earn £25K per annum. This is a flexible role for a motivated person who would like a varied role in a family business. Minimum if 20 (office) per week. Candidates must have, excellent communication skills both written and verbal, good computer skills especially in excel. No cold calling. Home-based, some external meetings - own car needed. Please email CV to info@completefundraising.co.uk