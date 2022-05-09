Business Support Coordinator Knight Frank Henley are looking for a part time Business Support Coordinator. This is a busy role creating property brochures & text, mailers, window cards and other marketing materials for the team. Working with the Operations Coordinator to provide efficient sales administration, whilst providing a great customer experience for our clients. 9am – 6pm Wednesday to Friday. If you are interested in applying or finding out more, then please send a CV to Jessica.walters@knightfrank.com