A MANIC WASHER-UPPER wanted, with an energetic helper, for 6 days Henley Regatta Week. Tues 28th June to Sun 3rd July. Pleasant open air job with plenty to eat and drink. Must like dogs and an understanding of adults is useful. No previous experience needed. Couples, pair of friends, male/ female, small children are welcome. Payment generous. Leave contact details with 01962 849282 or 07452 977224. or Email john@leathes.co.uk.