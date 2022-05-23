Monday, 23 May 2022

P/T ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT National Church Charity based in Goring Heath. A P/T Administrator required Wed - Fri. The role is very varied, duties include: managing membership database and website; dealing with enquiries from volunteers and the public and processing merchandise orders. The role requires good IT, organisational and communication skills with excellent attention to detail. Please email your CV with covering letter to pbs.admin@pbs.org.uk Closing date: 31st May Interviews to be held on Monday 6th June.

