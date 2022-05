Nettlebed Surgery Patient Services We have a vacancy in our multi-tasking Patient Services team. The team covers all aspects of a busy admin section including registrations, summarising patient notes, reception, processing referrals etc. We have vacancies for part time staff working a combination of afternoon shifts 13:00 – 18:30. The closing date is Monday 30 May. If you would like to discuss the role please ring Ann Sadler on 01491 641204 or email annsadler@nhs.net