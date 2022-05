Part-time kitchen Assistant wanted for 5am - 8.30am Monday to Friday also part-time 9am - 1pm Monday - Friday. We are also looking for a student/ students to work any of the hours above throughout the summer months to provide holiday cover. We make beautiful sandwiches and cakes and we need your help! Busy happy catering company just outside Henley. Full training will be given. £9.50 per hour. Call or text David 07812 101604 or email davidjonesbloc@gmail.com