Monday, 13 June 2022

Cayton Park are looking to recruit a housekeeper to join the existing team. You will be working in beautiful surroundings just outside Henley on Thames. Duties to include general cleaning, laundry and food service. The candidate should be reliable and trustworthy with good communication skills and attention to detail. Experience working in large private high-end homes an advantage. This is a full-time permanent role offering excellent salary and benefits. Please send your C.V and cover letter to paul.griffith@caytonpark.co.uk

