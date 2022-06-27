Monday, 27 June 2022

Private PA/ Office manager Busy creative office need a motivated PA with excellent organisational skills who is on the ball with bags of energy and commitment. A team player but also capable of working alone and using own initiative to respond proactively to changing situations. Job will include: Office administration, diary management, travel arrangements, management of IT/ AV equipment and contractors, financial admin and management of various proprieties and staff. Previous experience in a similar role required. Email: aroberts@flyingfox.co.uk

