Private PA/ Office manager
Busy creative office need a motivated PA with excellent organisational skills who is on the ball with bags of energy and commitment. A team player but also capable of working alone and using own initiative to respond
proactively to changing situations. Job will include:
Office administration,
diary management,
travel arrangements, management of IT/ AV equipment and contractors, financial admin and management of various proprieties and staff.
Previous experience in a similar role required.
Email: aroberts@flyingfox.co.uk