PRIVATE PA/ OFFICE MANAGER
A busy creative/media office need a motivated PA with excellent
organisational skills. Must be on the ball with bags of energy and
commitment. A team player who’s able to muck in but also capable of working alone and using own
initiative to respond
proactively to changing situations. Job will include:
Office administration,
diary management, extensive travel arrangements, management of IT/ AV equipment and contractors, financial admin and management of various proprieties and staff.
Must have previous PA experience in a similar role.
Email: aroberts@flyingfox.co.uk