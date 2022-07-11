Do you want to be a Tree Surgeon? We have apprenticeship vacancies starting on 1st August 2022 at Beechwood based out of our depot in Waltham Saint Lawrence, Berkshire, RG10. Check out our instagram to see what we get up to @beechwoodtreecare This varied job will involve working and learning outdoors with our Tree, Hedge & Grounds Care crews as well as attending college. No previous experience is required but you must have a positive attitude, be keen to learn & work hard, be a minimum age of 18 years old and hold a full manual driving licence. All training, uniform and PPE will be provided. You will receive a starting salary of £300 per week including being paid to go to college. Please email us at contact@beechwoodtreecare.co.uk attaching a CV and tell us why we should consider you for the job. No Agencies.