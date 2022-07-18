PRACTICE MANAGER
Full-time, 37.5 hours per week.
Sonning Common Health Centre
Sonning Common, Reading,
RG4 9SW. Salary depending on
experience and qualifications. We are offering an exciting opportunity to lead a team of loyal and dedicated staff in our CQC outstanding rated practice.
We are a high-achieving 3 GP partner (12 doctor) GMS practice serving a population of almost 10,000 patients. We are a well-established training and part dispensing semi-rural practice.
You should be a highly motivated, enthusiastic, innovative person with excellent organisational and IT skills, and have proven ability in
operational and strategic
management. You will also have the vision, willingness and drive to adapt to constant changes within the NHS. You will be supported by an excellent administrative and clinical team.
Previous management experience and leadership skills are essential, preferably in a health care
environment. Please email:
schc.vacancies@nhs.net for an
application pack.
Closing date: Monday 1st August midday
First interviews: Wednesday 10th August pm