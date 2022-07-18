PRACTICE MANAGER Full-time, 37.5 hours per week. Sonning Common Health Centre Sonning Common, Reading, RG4 9SW. Salary depending on experience and qualifications. We are offering an exciting opportunity to lead a team of loyal and dedicated staff in our CQC outstanding rated practice. We are a high-achieving 3 GP partner (12 doctor) GMS practice serving a population of almost 10,000 patients. We are a well-established training and part dispensing semi-rural practice. You should be a highly motivated, enthusiastic, innovative person with excellent organisational and IT skills, and have proven ability in operational and strategic management. You will also have the vision, willingness and drive to adapt to constant changes within the NHS. You will be supported by an excellent administrative and clinical team. Previous management experience and leadership skills are essential, preferably in a health care environment. Please email: schc.vacancies@nhs.net for an application pack. Closing date: Monday 1st August midday First interviews: Wednesday 10th August pm