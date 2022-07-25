Henley YMCA Sports and community development officer. Henley YMCA has a exciting and rewarding opportunity with the creation of the role of Sports & Community Development Officer. The post holder will be responsible for the delivery and development of the daily provision of the Y-Centre, and other sports facilities. Visit our web site for more information: https://henleyymca.org.uk We are looking for someone who is passionate about making a difference, with an excellent track record of partnership working as well as experience of working with and delivering sports related services to the community. Salary: Circa £25000 Full-Time Equivalent. Hours of work: Flexible, some unsociable hours with occasional weekend work. Closing Date: 12.00pm 25.07.22 Interview: 29th July 2022