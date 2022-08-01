Monday, 01 August 2022

Unique role available for those wishing to work from home, flexible hours and receive full training. We require applicants to have excellent written and verbal communication skills, Microsoft Office - especially Excel skills, and good organisational skills. Applicants will be required to undertake research via the internet and telephone, produce and send letters and application forms as well as keeping good records via an excel spreadsheet. No cold calling is required. Please send a covering letter and CV to Georgie Noone georgiecnoone@gmail.com

