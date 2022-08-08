School Leavers not sure about university? Would you like to train as a Chartered Accountant through an Apprenticeship? A great route into business, or to a lifelong well-paid career. Buffery & Co Limited in Henley have an opening for a numerate, computer literate school leaver to join our team (strong grades required in academic subjects). You will work alongside our current team of qualified and part-qualified accountants learning on the job, with time off to attend training courses and study. This process takes up to four years. All training costs will be met by the Company. Competitive Salary and parking provided locally. Recent Graduates also welcome to apply. Interested? Please email your CV to karen@bufferyandco.co.uk. No Agencies.