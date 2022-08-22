Monday, 22 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

22 August 2022

School Leavers not sure about university? Would you like to train as a Chartered Accountant through an Apprenticeship? A great route into business, or to a lifelong well-paid career. Buffery & Co Limited in Henley have an opening for a numerate, computer literate school leaver to join our team (strong grades required in academic subjects). You will work alongside our current team of qualified and part-qualified accountants learning on the job, with time off to attend training courses and study. This process takes up to four years. All training costs will be met by the Company. Competitive Salary and parking provided locally. Recent Graduates also welcome to apply. Interested? Please email your CV to karen@bufferyandco.co.uk. No Agencies.

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33