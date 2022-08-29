Full-time Sales & Workshop Coordinator to join our team. Responsibilities would include providing expertise on our products, selling fine stock pieces, dealing with items for repair, complex restoration, scrap queries and valuation. Offering advice for enquiries in person, on the phones and by email. Maintaining the boutique and all products to our high standard, including replenishment when required and ensuring the smooth running of the workshop. The role would be Monday to Friday with occasional Saturdays. Competitive salary dependant on experience. Please reply with C.V. to info@lawsonsgoldsmiths.co.uk