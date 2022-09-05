HOUSEKEEPER – HENLEY AREA Salary circa £35-40k Depending on experience and skills. Experienced Housekeeper required for a reasonably large property near Henley. You will be part of a larger housekeeping team and should be familiar with all aspects of housekeeping for a property run to a very high standard. You should have a good eye for detail and be competent in carrying out the fine detailing required for a house run to a high standard. You should hold a full driving licence and be dog and cat friendly. An ability to cook, computer literacy and availability to travel are all a plus but not essential. Monday to Friday and alternative Saturday mornings. Please apply with CV to infoandrecruitment@yahoo.com