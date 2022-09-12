Trust Fundraiser An exceptional full-time career opportunity working from home. The main purpose of this role is to grow and sustain income from Trust and Grants funders for a Charity. We are looking for someone with excellent written and verbal communication skills, who has both attention to detail and is able to think creatively. You will need flexible and adaptable approach to work and good IT skills. You will be part of a team at family friendly company with on the job training provided. Basic salary and uncapped commission – approx. £35k per annum. Please send CV to info@completefundraising.co.uk