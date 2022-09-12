Monday, 12 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

12 September 2022

Trust Fundraiser An exceptional full-time career opportunity working from home. The main purpose of this role is to grow and sustain income from Trust and Grants funders for a Charity. We are looking for someone with excellent written and verbal communication skills, who has both attention to detail and is able to think creatively. You will need flexible and adaptable approach to work and good IT skills. You will be part of a team at family friendly company with on the job training provided. Basic salary and uncapped commission – approx. £35k per annum. Please send CV to info@completefundraising.co.uk

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33