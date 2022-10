Conveyancing Paralegal/ Legal Assistant - Henley-on-Thames A brilliant opportunity has arisen for a legal to join this established law firm based in henley-on-Thames. As a legal assistant, you will join the firms conveyancing department where you will provide effective support within the conveyancing team. Salary is negotiable and dependant on experience. To apply for this Conveyancing Paralegal/ Legal Assistant role please email your CV to gibbes@hotmail.co.uk