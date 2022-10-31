Administrative Assistant For a leading, award-winning independent advisory practice who specialise in advising ambitious entrepreneurial businesses. HMT are looking for a bright, friendly administrative assistant in our Henley-on-Thames office to provide support for our team. You will report to the Office Manager – due to the nature of the support required, this will be an office-based position and not a hybrid one. Typical duties will include helping ensure the smooth running of the office and supporting the Office Manager and Head of Marketing where required. We need a flexible team worker who is reliable, trustworthy, self-motivated, capable of using initiative, willing to help others, organisational skills, the ability to prioritise a changing ‘to do’ list and an eye for detail and accuracy. You’ll be computer literate and have experience of using a number of different platforms and ideally Outlook, Word, Powerpoint and Excel. Communication skills will include verbal and written acumen along with the ability to build relationships based on trust with a wide range of people within the office environment. Applicants should apply in writing and send their application to: Lizzy Davis, HMT LLP, The Hub, Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 1AY or email ldavis@hmtllp.com