Thames View Tyres Limited are looking for a trainee tyre technician to learn all aspects of tyre fitting and associate services. Applicants must be enthusiastic, energetic, a required physical fitness to adapt to the demands of the work, and most importantly, able to work as a team! The successful individual will receive complete training and a promising career with our team here at Thames View Tyres! Please Call Peter Lucas on 01491 352202 for further detail.