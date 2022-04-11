Monday, 11 April 2022

COUNTRY ESTATE Chauffeur/ gardener (Flexible, Part-Time). 5 miles from Henley, we are a Farming and Sporting Country Estate. We require an experienced Driver/ Gardener for a flexible but minimum 3 day week. Experience of modern and Classic cars, with valeting skills, plus driving locally and into West London. Must enjoy practical gardening, assisting a team of Gardeners. Tidying Estate areas. Flexibility along with a sunshine personality is key to fit with our team. Please send your CV and covering letter by email to: will@perdixpartnership.co.uk

