Monday, 13 January 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
13 January 2020
standard
Divided over bridge plan
Runaway chickens caught by vets
Teenagers suspected of attack on new fruit trees
Update of congestion simulation
New leader warns of council tax increase and cuts in services
Youngster sets sights on place in Olympic GB squad
Match off
Prizes awarded following new junior captain’s drive in
Visitors maintain 100 per cent record
Sponsor backs women’s team
George Cole’s widow dies at 81
Woman gifts £400,000 artworks to Britain and the tax rebate to charity
Fabulous! Dance teacher wins new TV game show
Author swears bad words have always been with us
Play shreds university culture by the book
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Are charity shops good for Henley?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33