Monday, 16 March 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
16 March 2020
standard
Coronavirus: no need to panic
Gillotts closed for cleaning following suspected coronavirus
Shops angry at road closures
Hay, Henley, fancy having a Slovenian timber rack?
£100,000 refurbishment of leisure centre
New captains drive in at Castle Royle
Lacklustre display leads to Hawks losing top spot
Bevan bags hat-trick as unbeaten Nuns march on
Henley bow out of national tournament
Maidenhead triumph
Aspiring rock stars get youth festival off to good start
Junior Proms still going after 27 years
Game show winner enjoys US holiday
Reggae superstars heading for Blenheim Palace
Joy of singing saw wives top the charts
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should all sports fixtures and major events be called off because of covid-19?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33