Monday, 11 April 2022
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
11 April 2022
standard
Old furniture shop to close as owner says ‘we’re not wanted’
My driving test has been cancelled eleven times
Hotel given consent for new signage months after launch
Town says ‘you’re welcome’ to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war
Teacher delivers aid to Ukraine by van with golf buddies
Success for swimmer
Boy’s campaign for basketball could succeed
Six-times Diamond Sculls winner remembered at memorial service
Trinity make it league and cup double on finals night
Defensive frailties prove costly as Hawks lose out
Look at funny side of love and loyalty
Artist weaves magic of nature into her work
Children’s Easter fun with Mr Toad
Exhibition marks 100 years since discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb
Fantastic Beasts 3
