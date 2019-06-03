Monday, 03 June 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
03 June 2019
standard
BREAKING: Regatta plans to add extra day from 2020
Ice cream sellers quit river pitch
Now council supports bridge lights scheme
‘Don’t suffer in silence’ is message of new artwork
Councillor frustrated by broadband delivery delay
Newly-formed Goring United ladies side triumph in inaugural friendly clash
Henley juniors bag top trophy at Maidenhead Regatta
Businesses urged to open early for cycle race visitors
Ali’s knock wins day for Frieth
Creatives are teaming up for gallery exhibition
Iconic comedy takes a closer look at what the butler saw
TV comedian is looking to her legacy with latest show
Hamlet to be staged against the clock
Floyd tribute band will make you ‘Wish You Were Here’
