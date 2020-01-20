Monday, 20 January 2020
20 January 2020
Sue Ryder hospice to shut this spring
Town council raises tax precept by 13% to bring down deficit
Campaigner wins fight for cheaper rail fare
Football club wants more space in £2m clubhouse
Firefighter raising cash for Australian bush fires fund
Tight finish in village 10km
Holzer’s lob secures win to help side climb table
England to train at Dry Leas
Visitors draw after letting two goal lead slip
Pratchett’s witches prove as superbly entertaining as ever
Telling Anne’s story is a timely reminder
Comedy newcomer has a fresh perspective on stuff
Gothic romance is getting an Eyre-ing at the Kenton
Village panto director has risen through the ranks
