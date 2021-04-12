Monday, 12 April 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
12 April 2021
standard
Cyclist dies after crash
Charity can convert old hospice into flats
Former PM fails to stop block of retirement flats
Repair for bollards damaged in crash
Lorry ban rolling nearer to fruition
BREAKING: Five-day royal regatta will take place in Henley
Cycling former pastor presented with new road bike
Regatta to go ahead in August... in Henley
Record numbers sign up as new croquet season starts
Clubs excited by prospect of racing at royal regatta
Dinner theatre receives £448,000
Web show worth the wait
Children’s books bringing new Stonor attraction to life
Pub re-opens
Dancers’ dilemmas
POLL: Have your say
Will you go to a pub now they’re opening again?
vote!
