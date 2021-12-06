Monday, 06 December 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
06 December 2021
standard
Wedding venue owner fined £16,000 for noise complaints
£5m redevelopment plan to ‘green’ garden centre
Look out (and listen) for Father Christmas
GP surgeries set to restart vaccinations
Councillors agree to raise allowances by up to nine per cent
I’ll never forget the real you, Dad
Henley junior crews set the pace at Wallingford Head
Work hard to succeed, rowing champion tells children
Berry hits maximum
Woodfrey keeps clean sheet as side put on five-star display
Choir concert raises £4,500 for charity
East 17 headlining new winter music festival
Singer brings out first Christmas single ahead of Ladies of Nettlebed gig
Children battling to save letters to Santa
POLL: Have your say
Are “kit” homes the solution to the affordable housing crisis?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33