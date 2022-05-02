Monday, 02 May 2022
02 May 2022
standard
Police check school work to help identify town graffiti vandals
Ukrainian girl’s first day at new school
Tree saved... for now
Villagers could have two council elections in weeks
Controversial pink skips raise £6,500 for charity
Anderson enjoys success in first senior competition
Kniep picks up medals
New coach takes stunning catch in friendly win
Hawks are second best to Lions as injuries take toll
Oldershaw leads way
Prankster strikes again on bridge
Jazz musicians and friends end on high note at age 94
Henley 8 return to museum
Artists open studios in return of Arts Trail
Trail debutante paints bright picture in aid of Ukraine appeal
